PM’s flight glitch : Court fixes July 27 for submitting probe report

DHAKA : A court here on Tuesday fixed July 27 for submission of the probe report in a case filed over the glitch in a VVIP flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reports UNB

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahsan Habib fixed the date as Mahbubul Alam, also the inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, failed to submit the probe report today.

A Biman flight carrying the Prime Minister had to make an emergency landing at Ashgabat International Airport in Turkmenistan on her way to Budapest on November 27 last year following low oil pressure in one of its engines.

On December 20 last, Director (Engineering and Management) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines MM Asaduzzaman filed a case against nine officials of the national flag carrier with Airport Police Station under the Special Powers Act.

The accused are-Biman chief engineer Debesh Chowdhury, chief engineer (quality assurance) SS Siddique, principal engineer (system and maintenance) Billal Hossain, engineers Shamiul Haque, Rokonuzzaman, Niron Chandra Bishwas, Lutfar Rahman, and Zakir Hossain. The DMP headquarters issued an order to transfer the case to the CTTC unit from Airport Police Station.

On November 30, 2016, six officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were suspended for their negligence of duty in the flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Budapest, Hungary.