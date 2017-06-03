PM hosts iftar for orphans, FFs, alem-ulema

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday hosted an iftar party for orphans, physically-challenged children, war-wounded freedom fighters, and alem-ulema (Islamic scholars) at her official residence Ganobhaban, reports UNB.

Before the iftar, the Prime Minister went round different tables set for the guests, exchanged pleasantries with them and enquired about their wellbeing.

A munajat was offered seeking continued peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.

Prayers were also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other martyrs of the 15 August massacre, four national leaders, martyrs of the Liberation War and the heroes of democratic movements.

Religious Affairs Minister Principal Motiur Rahman, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, State Minister for Social Affair Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Maulana Farid Uddin Masud and noted alem-ulema of different mosques and madrasahs of the country joined the iftar.