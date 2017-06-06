PM hosts iftar for judges, diplomats

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hosted an iftar for judges, diplomats and high civil and military officials at her official Ganabhaban residence, reports BSS.

The Prime Minister went round different tables set for the guests, exchanged pleasantries with them and enquired about their well-being. A special munajat was offered before the iftar seeking continued peace, progress and prosperity of the nation. Prayers were also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of the August 15 and the martyrs of the Liberation War as well as good health and long life of the Prime Minister.

Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Mufti Maulana Ehsanul Haque conducted the munajat. Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, Law Minister Anisul Haque, Public Administration Minister Syed Ashraful Islam, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali, State Minister.