Operation ‘Rebirth’ ends at Rajshahi ‘militant den’

RAJSHAHI : Law enforcers on Monday night ended an anti-militant drive codenamed ‘Operation Rebirth’ at a suspected den at Dangapara village in Tanore upazila, reports UNB.

Nisharul Arif, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Rajshahi Police range, briefed the reporters around 11:30pm after concluding the operation.

A bomb disposal unit of police arrived here around 8pm and started their drive around 9:30pm, said the DIG.

The DIG further said that the bomb disposal unit found out three powerful crude bombs at the den, which were defused later. The unit also seized two motorcycles, a laptop, Tk 2-lakh in cash and jihadi books from the house.

Later, the operation was ended around 11:15pm. Later, crime scene unit of police began working at the house, he added.

Besides, the local administration also lifted section 144 from the areas.

Earlier, Law enforcers detained three alleged militants, including two siblings, during the raid from the den early Monday.

Nine members of the family of suspected militants were also detained during the drive by a joint team of police and Detective Branch (DB).

The detainees are-Israfil, 26, his elder brother Ibrahim, 34, and their brother in-law Rabiul Islam, 35, of the village.

The nine others are Ibrahim’s father Ramjan Ali, 55, mother Anwara Begum, 50, wife Mojina Begum, 30, and three daughters Tamanna, 10, Taskira, 4, and six-month-old Tansira; Rabiul’s wife Hawa Begum, 23, their three-month-old girl and Israfil’s wife.

Police cordoned off the house from 12am on Monday suspecting it to be a militant den.

They held the alleged militants from the house around 2:30am and detained the nine other family members in the morning.

The law enforcers also recovered two suicidal vests, a pistol, five rounds bullets and a magazine from the house.