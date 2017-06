DHAKA, – Masters final course irregular and improvement (old syllabus) examinations of 2014 under National University will be held between July 16 and August 24, reports BSS.

First semester examination of masters of 2015 will also begin on July 16 and continue till August 9, said a NU release.

Detailed schedule of the final and first semesters examinations are available on the university website www.nu.edu.bd and www.nubd.info/mp respectively, it said.