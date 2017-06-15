No sand-laden trawler to ply during Eid holidays: Minister

DHAKA : Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan on Thursday said no sand-laden trawler will ply the rivers for an 11-day period during the Eid holidays for ensuring smooth movement of passenger-carrying launch throughout the country, reports UNB.

The minister came up with the remark while talking to reporters at a programme at the secretariat.

“The ban on the movement of sand-laden trawlers will start five days ahead of the Eid day and it will continue for five days after Eid,” Khan added.

Legal action will be taken if any launch carries passengers beyond its capacity, said Shahjahan adding no unfit launch will be allowed to ply the rivers.