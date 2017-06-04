New five-taka note to be issued on Monday

DHAKA : A new currency note denominating taka five will be issued from Bangladesh Bank’s head office on Monday next, reports UNB.

The new note signed by Senior Finance Secretary Hedayetullah Al Mamoon will subsequently be available in other offices of the central bank, said a PID handout on Sunday.

The currency note has been etched with image of national monument and portrait of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on front side, and image of Kusumba mosque of Naogaon on the back side.

The colour, size, watershed, design and other security features of the new note are similar to the traditional note.

The existing five-taka currency is note of Bangladesh Bank, but the new one is of the government. Currency notes denominating taka five above are notes of the central bank.