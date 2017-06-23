National Moon Sighting Committee to meet Sunday

DHAKA, – A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on June 25 (Sunday) to review the news of moon sighting of the holy month of Shawal and fix the date of Eid-ul-Fitr of 1438 Hijri, reports BSS.

The meeting will be held at the conference room of Islamic Foundation (IF) at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 7.15 pm with Religious Affairs Minister and National Moon Sighting Committee President Principal Matiur Rahman in the chair, said an IF press release here today.

If anyone can see the new moon of the holy month of Shawal anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh, he or she is requested to inform through the telephone numbers – 9559493, 9559643, 9555947, 9558337 and 9556407 or through the fax numbers – 9563397 and 9555951 or using anyway of communication, the release added.