Nahid calls for establishing equity-based society

DHAKA, June 4, 2017 – Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid today urged all to work together for establishing an equity-based society rooting out corruption and all sorts of irregularities, reports BSS.

“All should to carry out duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to ensure equal access to development,” he told a workshop on “National integrity strategy implementation for government officials” here.

Technical and Madrasa Education Division organized the workshop at the auditorium of Institute of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB), an official release said.

Secretary of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Division Md Sohrab Hossain, Secretary of Cabinet Division (coordination and reform) NM Ziaul Alam and senior officials of the Education Ministry, among others, addressed the workshop with Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Division Md Alamgir in the chair.

Directorate General of Directorate of Technical Education Ashoq Kumar Biswas presented a keynote paper at the workshop.

Nahid said, “Rule of law will be established through practicing integrity… The new generation should be groomed with a sense of patriotism and morality for a prosperous Bangladesh.”

“Teachers are key component for imparting education. They should avoid all sorts of immoral activities to make the young generation honest and competent,” he added.