Musa, his friends rescued but trouble still far from over

DHAKA : Bangladeshi mountaineer Musa Ibrahim and his two Indian friends, who had remained stuck for the last few days at the base camp of Mount Carstensz Pyramid in Papua Province of Indonesia due to bad weather, were rescued on Monday morning, reports UNB.

In his Facebook page, the Bangladeshi mountaineer confirmed about their rescue. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam also came up with the confirmation in his official Facebook page. But, Musa and his Indian friend Satyarup Siddhanta in separate Facebook posts expressed their uncertainty over their smooth return to their respective countries saying AsiaOne, the helicopter company, confiscated their passports.

“They want to charge US$ 11,000 instead of agreed $6,500. We agreed to pay $ 8,000 because that is the maximum we can pay now. So we are ideally under house arrest by Airline Company. Not sure when we can get out…bitter memories,” Siddhanta wrote on his Facebook wall.

Musa wrote, “We’re under house arrest as our passports have been confiscated illegally. We’ve been rescued from the base camp but not rescued from Helicopter Company. The adventure is yet to end.”

In his previous Facebook post, Musa dedicated his success of hoisting the national flag of Bangladesh on the Mount Carstensz Pyramid to all Bangladeshis. “I want to share this happiness with each and every person of Bangladesh.”

The mountaineer also expressed his gratitude to State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, State Minister of Information and Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Indonesia Major General Azmal Kabir and other officials for the cordial support they extended to them.