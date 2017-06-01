Muhith outlines plans for capital market development

DHAKA, – Finance Minister AMA Muhith today outlined several plans to develop the country’s capital market

While unveiling the national budget for 2017-18 financial year (FY18) in parliament, he highlighted the government’s initiatives to strengthen the country’s capital market.

“A plan has been taken to establish a separate clearing and settlement company as part of a long-term action plan for development of capital market,” he said

Besides, initiatives to find strategic partners under the demutualization law to enhance technical and professional capacities of stock exchanges will continue, added the finance minister.

In order to meet the capital needs of start-ups and new companies in the capital market, Muhith said, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (Alternative Investment) Rules, 2015 has already been formulated.

“A modern surveillance system has already been installed to bring transparency in the transactions of the capital market,” he added.

The finance minister also said an initiative has been taken to establish a Small Cap Platform to facilitate capital formation of small and medium enterprises.

“To this end, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (Qualified Investor Offer by Small Capital Companies) Rules, 2016 has been formulated,” he added.

Muhith noted that in order to launch a new product- Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (ETF) Rules, 2016 has been formulated.