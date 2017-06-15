Move underway to amend Narcotics Control Act: Minister

SANGSAD BHABAN : Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday told Parliament that the government has initiated a move to amend the Narcotics Control Act, 1990 for making the law tougher and a time-befitting one, reports UNB.

“Now works are on to amend the Narcotics Control Act, 1990… death penalty has been suggested as the maximum punishment for drug-related crimes in the draft bill,” he said replying to a tabled starred question from Awami League MP Mamunur Rashid Kiron (Naokhali-3).

The Bill will be placed in Parliament soon completing all the procedures following the suggestions of an inter-ministerial meeting, the minister said adding that the agencies under all the ministries and divisions have already been requested to give opinions over the draft bill.

In reply to an unstarred (written) question from AL MP Pinu Khan (Reserved Seat-23), the Home Minister said a total of 649 members of Bangladesh Police were killed and 3,968 injured while performing duty from January 2009 to May 2017.

Besides, three members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were killed and 20 others injured while performing duty since January 2009, Asaduzzaman said.

As per the statistics placed by the minister in the House, the highest 128 policemen were killed in 2016, while 126 in 2015, 102 in 2014, 109 in 2013, 38 in 2012, 51 in 2011, 40 in 2010 and 28 in 2009.

In the first five months of the current year till May 2017, 27 policemen were killed and 150 others injured while there were on duty.

Answering to a starred question from Jatiya Party MP Salma Islam (Dhaka-1), the Home Minister said a total of 75,306 new posts were created in Bangladesh Police during the two consecutive regimes of the current government with a view to modernasing police and making the force more dynamic.

The present government created 33,102 posts in Bangladesh Police during its previous regime and 42,204 posts during its current regime, he said.

Responding to an unstarred question from the ruling party MP M Abdul Latif (Chittagong-11), the minister said human trafficking has declined to a great extent as the government continues its surveillance and different activities to prevent it.

“Coast Guard recorded no incident of human trafficking through sea channel from May 28, 2015 till now. The Coast Guard conducted 23,306 drives against human trafficking in 2016, but found no human trafficking group on the sea to detain,” Asaduzzaman said.

Earlier, Bangladesh Coast Guard had been able to detain total 1,736 men while they were migrating abroad illegally through sea channel. Of them, 230 were detained from sea in 2015, he added.