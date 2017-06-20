Monsoon rains may trigger flood

DHAKA : A strong monsoon set in during the second week of this month that may trigger floods in low-lying areas of the country, experts said. “The country has been witnessing a powerful monsoon from June 12…. Under the influence of monsoon, heavy rainfall occurs in different parts of the country,” Arif Hossain, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), told BSS.

“This trend of heavy rainfall is likely to continue during the next few days. We are predicting relatively less rainfall from June 24 to 26 but it will increase at the end of this month,” he added. Sarder Udoy Raihan, an official of Flood Forecasting and warning Centre (FFWC), said, “As major rivers are in rising trend, low-lying areas might be flooded this week.” Among the 90 river stations, he said, 66 have been registered rises while only 11 stations recorded falls meaning a massive flood may hit the country any time.

Sardar said, “From mid June, most river systems including the Brahmaputra-Jamuna, the Ganges-Padma and the Surma-Kushiyara rivers are in rising trend due to influence of monsoon.”

This rising trend of the river systems is giving a warning of flooding, he added. Among the 90 monitored water level stations, five river stations have been registered steady and six river stations were registered flowing above danger level, a bulletin issued by FFWC said here today. According to the FFWC, the Surma at Kanaighat and Sunamganj, the Kushiyara at Sheola and at Sherpur-Sylhet, the Sarigowain at Sarighat and the Khowai at Habiganj are flowing above its danger levels by 55 cm, 3cm, 7cm, 36cm, 48cm, and 10 cm respectively.

Significant rainfall was recorded in some stations in different districts during the last 24 hours ending at 6 am on Monday.

A total of 159.5 mm rainfall were recorded at Teknaf, 150mm at Habiganj, 115mm at Moulvibazar, 102mm at Sherpur-Sylhet, 100.7 mm at Dinajpur, 100mm at Manu Rly Br, 90mm at Dewanganj, 77mm at Sylhet, 74mm at Nakuagaon, 74mm at Bandarban, 72mm at Mymensingh, 59mm at Gaibandha, 58mm at Bhairab Bazar, 57mm at Tangail, 55mm at Narayanghat and 55mm at Rangamati.