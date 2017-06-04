Met office predicts rainfall in parts of country

DHAKA, June 4, 2017 – Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Mymensingh,Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna & Barisal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow, reports BSS.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, a Met office release today.

Country’s highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 37.4 degree Celsius at Jessore and minimum temperature was recorded 21 degree Celsius at Mymensingh. The highest rainfall was recorded 87 millimeter at Shitakunda in Chittagong.

Meanwhile, a warning message of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said, Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary westerly and south westerly squalls speed 60-80 kilometers per hour (kph) is likely to occur over the regions of Comilla, Noakhali, Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar wherein riverports have been advised to hoist riverine warning signal number two.

The sun sets at 6.34pm today and will rise at 5.11am tomorrow in the capital.