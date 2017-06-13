Messi, Neymar Jr urge fans, all citizens to stand with refugee children

DHAKA : The FC Barcelona Foundation and UN refugee agency UNHCR on Tuesday announced a major joint campaign to rally support for refugee children, reports UNB.

The #SignAndPass campaign, launched with the support from key players of the football club, marks a new and important step forward in cooperation between the two organisations.

FC Barcelona players Lionel Messi and Neymar (junior) were the first to pledge their support for refugees and join the campaign in an exclusive video.

“I’m proud to be part of this important initiative in favour of refugees and hope it will help change the dramatic situation that millions of refugee children around the world are currently experiencing. Sign and pass!” said Lionel Messi.

The ‘Sign and Pass’ Campaign is inspired by Barcelona’s football philosophy where one-touch, short passing between players has been a hallmark of their recent success, said UNHCR Dhaka office on Tuesday.

Supporters can digitally sign a football online and then pass it to their friends via social media.

By signing the ball supporters add their name to UNHCR’s #WithRefugees petition which calls on world governments and fellow citizens to make sure all refugees can have a safe place to live, receive an education and are able to work so they can provide for their families.

In light of their enhanced partnership, the FC Barcelona Foundation and UNHCR are holding an international forum (on Tuesday) to raise awareness of the situation of refugees around the world, with special attention to refugee children and how sport can help their integration and be a tool of positive social transformation.

The event, which will be chaired by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, and the President of FC Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu also aims to rally support from civil society actors, including humanitarian and sport organisations as well as members of the business, technology and culture sectors.

“The love of sport brings people together in a unique way. The passion and acceptance that comes from playing and supporting teams can dissolve differences. I hope this strengthened relationship with the FC Barcelona Foundation, will pave the way for a significant improvement of the lives of millions of refugee children and bring communities together,” said Grandi.

President of the FC Barcelona Foundation Josep Maria Bartomeu said this is one of the most serious problems that the world has had to face in recent decades.

“With this alliance with UNHCR, we aren’t only launching a global campaign, in addition to projects on the ground, but we also aim to be a role model that encourages other entities and companies to get involved and participate in actions like this.”

The FC Barcelona Foundation also announced the roll-out of the FutbolNet programme in refugee reception centres in Greece, Italy and Lebanon starting from July.