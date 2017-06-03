JESSORE : A minor boy was killed and his cousin was injured by a lightning strike at Panch Koyra village in Sharsha upazila on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Kabir, 12, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of the village.
Hasan Firoz Tinku, chairman of local union parisad, said that a thunderbolt struck a group of people while they were catching fish in a canal at the village after Jumma prayers, leaving Kabir dead on the spot.
His paternal cousin Tariqul, 24, was also injured in the incident.
Lightning strike kills minor boy in Jessore
