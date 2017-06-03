Lightning strike kills minor boy in Jessore

JESSORE : A minor boy was killed and his cousin was injured by a lightning strike at Panch Koyra village in Sharsha upazila on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Kabir, 12, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of the village.

Hasan Firoz Tinku, chairman of local union parisad, said that a thunderbolt struck a group of people while they were catching fish in a canal at the village after Jumma prayers, leaving Kabir dead on the spot.

His paternal cousin Tariqul, 24, was also injured in the incident.