Lightning kill 6 in B’baria, Ctg

DHAKA : Six people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in Chittagong and Brahmanbaria districts on Wednesday night and Thursday, reports UNB.

Four people were killed and two others injured in separate incidents of lighting strike in Nasirnagar and Bijoynagar upazilas of Brahmanbaira district on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The deceased were Manju Mia, 55, Shahid Mia, 32, Jinu Mia, 30 of Balikhola village in Nasirnagar and Abdul Hannan, 32, hailing from Khatinga village in Bijoynagar upazila.

In Nasirnagar upazila, a thunderbolt hit five fishermen while fishing in Balikhola haor at 11am on Thursday, leaving them injured.

The injured were taken to Nasirnagar Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared three of them dead.

In Bijoynagar upazila, Abdul Hannan was killed as a thunderbolt struck him on Wednesday night, confirmed a member of Paharpur Union Parishad.

In Chittagong, Two people were killed and five others injured in a lightning strike in Muhuri project area of Mirsarai upazila early Thursday.