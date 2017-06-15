Law firm engaged to bring back fugitive convicted

SANGSAD BHABAN : The government has engaged two “Law Firms” in United States of America (USA) and Canada for bringing back home the fugitive convicted killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports BSS.

“As part of the legal procedure to bring back home of the fugitive convicted killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the present government initiated to confiscate non-movable properties and freeze bank accounts of the convicted killers,” Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, while replying to a question from treasury bench member M Shafiqul Islam in the Jatiya Sangsad yesterday.

He said the government formed a taskforce led by law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister on March 28, 2010 for brining back the fugitive convicted killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to execute the verdict.