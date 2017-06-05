Labour market research programme for producing skilled manpower taken: Minister

SANGSAD BHABAN : The government has taken a labour market research programme to formulate a future plan for sending skilled manpower to 50 potential countries, Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Nurul Islam BSc said, reports UNB.

“Sending workers abroad is a continuous process…the government has taken a labour market research programme for sending skilled manpower to potential countries under a future plan,” he said replying to a query from Jatiya Party lawmaker M Nurul Islam Omar (Bogra-6) in the house.

Under the plan, the minister said, the government has already increased the number of training centres to 70 from earlier 38 for creating skilled manpower for overseas employment.

“In addition to this, the government also has taken a project for setting up 90 more technical training centers, while training centres would also be built gradually in all upazilas across the country.

Islam said all the technical training centers already have been modernized with information technology, he said, adding that awareness programme and projects have been taken for ensuring safe migration.