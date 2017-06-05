Khulna War crimes accused dies at DMCH

DHAKA : War crimes accused Ashraf Sheikh of Khulna died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) due to old-age complications on Monday, reports UNB.

Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police camp, said Ashraf,82, who had been suffering from various old-age complications, was taken to the hospital from the Dhaka Central Jail, Keraniganj around 12:05 am.