Khaleda asks EC to take proper steps for fair polls

DHAKA : BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on Saturday called upon the Election Commission (EC) to take proper steps for holding a credible general election in consultation with political parties and people, reports UNB.

“I want to urge the Election Commission not to pay heed to the government’s undue pleas. Rather, take people’s opinions and hold talks with political parties to effectively run the Commission,” he said.

The BNP chief made the call while speaking at an iftar party arranged by her party for its leaders and activists at Bashundhara Convention Centre.

Khaleda said her party wants to join the next parliamentary polls under a neutral government. “Awami League will be able to realise whether it has ground beneath its feet and whether it has connection with people if the polls are held under an impartial administration.” Though she has been opposing the appointment of KM Nurul Huda as the Chief Election Commissioner since the formation of the new EC, the BNP chief for the first time asked the Commission to hold a fair election.

Khaleda said the country’s people will not accept the national election under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “The current regime is anti-people one. It’s the responsibility of all, not only of BNP, to oust it. We all must get united to ensure its fall.”

She claimed that her party has presented ‘Vision 2030’ for the welfare of people and for the development of the country, and free it from corruption and irregularities. “Bangladesh’s existing problems can be resolved by implementing it.”

The BNP chief alleged that ruling party men are shphoning off huge money by indulging in corruption. “Though they (AL men) are totally out of touch, BNP leaders and activists are being sent to jail and repressed in false cases using the Anti-Corruption Commission.”

She urged the government to restore democracy shunning repressive acts. “We think democracy will be resorted in the country only if a fair, neutral and inclusive election is held.”

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and other leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies attended the iftar.