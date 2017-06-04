Judge criticized by Trump tells grads of ‘American dream’

Hammond, June 3 – The San Diego federal judge whose performance was questioned by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke about the “American dream” to his Indiana high school alma mater’s graduating class, reports AP/UNB.

Trump said last year that U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel had an “absolute conflict” in handling a Trump University case because he was “of Mexican heritage.” The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2spNugR ) that Friday night Curiel told graduates of Bishop Noll Institute in northwest Indiana that America is a “great mosaic, made up of people from all over the world aiming for the American dream.”

Curiel grew up in East Chicago, Indiana, outside of Chicago. His parents were from a small Mexican town near Puerto Vallarta. He graduated from Bishop Noll in 1971.

Curiel also told students “to act,” not complain when faced with discrimination.