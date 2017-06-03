JU halls to reopen June 8 Classes to resume July 7

SAVAR : Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have decided to reopen its dormitories on June 8, seven days after it was declared closed following agitation by students over the death of their two fellowmen in a road crash, reports UNB.

“The university dormitories will be reopened on June 8 next and its all classes and examinations will begin on July 7,” JU proctor Tapan Kumar Biswas told UNB. The university authorities took the decision at a syndicate meeting on Saturday, he said.

On May 28, the university was closed for an indefinite period as its students burst into protests over the death of two fellow students in a road crash on Dhaka-Aricha Highway.

Over a hundred students vandalised Vice Chancellor Farzana Islam’s residence demanding action against the attack on them allegedly by police during their demonstrations.

Nazmul Hasan Rana, a student of 43rd batch of Marketing department, and Arafat, a student of Microbiology department, were killed as a bus knocked them down in C&B area on the highway around 5 am on May 26.