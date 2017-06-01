Jessica Chastain troubled by women’s representation in films at Cannes

Actress Jessica Chastainsays she is quite upset with how global cinema perceives women through films at the recently-concluded Cannes Film Festival, Times of India

The 40-year-old actress, who served as jury on the panel of the 70th film extravaganza, says although there were exceptions but it was largely disturbing how females are portrayed in the films even today, reported The Playlist. “This is the first time I watched 20 films in 10 days, and what I really took away from this experience is how the world views women. It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest. There were quite some exceptions. I was surprised by the representation of female characters on film,” says Chastain.

‘The Martian’ actress says the industry needs to include more female storytellers. “I hope we have more women that I see in my own day-to- day life. They just don’t react to the men around them. They have their own point-of-view,” she says.