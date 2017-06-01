Jamaat leader dies in police custody in Ctg

CHITTAGONG : A leader of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami died in police custody at Chittagong Medical and Hospital here on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

Additional Commissioner (Crime) of Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Saleh Mohammad Tanvir said Ahmed Safa, 42, president of Demsha union Jamaat in Satkania upazila, had been suffering from diabetes and tuberculosis.

Police admitted Safa, who was arrested on sabotage charges, to the hospital at night as he fell ill where he died around 7:45 pm.

However, Safa’s family claimed that he was tortured to death in police custody.