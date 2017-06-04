Inu presents Hindi Lalon songs to Indian President

DHAKA, June 4, 2017 – Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu said Lalon songs in Hindi would help to make the sub-continent free from communalism, terrorism and discrimination, reports BSS.

“Spreading Lalon songs in Hindi will unfold a new era in the sub-continent which will be free from communalism, terrorism and discrimination,” he said.

“It denoted one more knot of friendship between Bangladesh and India, the two closest neighbours,” added the minister.

The minister said this yesterday while speaking at the ceremony of

presenting first copy of the book titled ‘Lalan Shah Fakir Ke Geet’, to the President of India Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan at the President’s Secretariat in New Delhi, said a press release here today.

Songs of the book were selected and translated from Bangla to Hindi by Professor Muchkund Dubey, added the release.

First copy of the CD containing Hindi Lalon songs from the book sung by Bangladesh’s acclaimed Lalan-singer Farida Parveen was also presented to the Indian President at the function.

‘Practicing Lalan can minimise our cultural deficits, bring an end to communal violence and eradicate discrimination because Lalon stands against religious conflict, ill motivated politics and all sorts of violence’, said the minister.

Inu recalled the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for creating a non-communal force that eroded communalism and led to country’s independence for ‘Bangalee’ nationalism in 1971.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali, Professor Emeritus Dr Anisuzzaman, author of ‘Lalan Shah Fakir Ke Geet’ and Professor Muchkund Dubey, Lalan singer Farida Parveen along with the organisers ICCR President Professor Lokesh Chandra and Sahitya Akademi President Dr Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari were present, among others.