Indian Navy ship with relief goods reaches at Ctg port

CHITTAGONG : Indian Navy ship Sumitra, carrying relief materials for severe cyclone ‘Mora’ affected people, reached at Chittagong port on Thursday morning, reports UNB.

The ship reached at the port with relief materials around 7:00 am, said Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Omar Faruque.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Harsh Vardhan Shringla handed over the relief items to Chittagong Deputy Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury around 9:15 am.

Zillur said in consultation with Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief the relief items will be distributed among the ‘Mora’ affected people in Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong and Maheshkhali.

Indian authority provides us dry and packet foods, medicine, blankets as a relief for the affected people, the DC said. He also said another Indian Navy ship carrying relief materials will reach at the port within a couple of days. Engineer Captain Zulfikar Aziz, member of the port, Somnath Hawladar, assistant high commissioner to Bangladesh, Chittagong office, high officials of Bangladesh Navy and CPA were also present on the occasion. On Wednesday, Indian Navy ship Sumitra conducted a search operation in cooperation with the Bangladesh Navy in the Bay of Bengal and rescued 33 Bangladeshis and recovered a body in Maheshkhali area.