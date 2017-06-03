India to introduce land port entry visa: Shringla

BARHMANBARIA : India will introduce land port entry visas to Bangladeshis, said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday, reports UNB.

He said this while talking to reporters on his way to Indian city of Agartala through Akhaura land port.

“We have immigration check posts which we are trying to unify. After that we would take permission for using the check posts,” said Shringla.

“Issuance of land port entry visas would start soon once the immigration check posts of Bangladesh and India are unified under a common network,” he added.