Huge haul of arms, ammo in N’ganj; 3 held

DHAKA : Police in an overnight drive arrested three people along with two rocket launchers, 62 riffles and huge explosives from Purbachal area of Rupganj in Narayanganj early Friday, reports UNB.

Additional Police Superintendent of the district Faruk Hossain said a police team arrested a man, Sharif, accused in an arms case along with a firearm from his residence on Thursday afternoon.

Acting on his primary statement, the police conducted the drive at night and arrested two people from the area and recovered 62 rifles (SMG), 44 magazines, 40 crude bombs, five pistols, timer and explosives from a lake with the help of fire service men, he added.

The identities of the arrestees are yet to be known while the drive is still underway, according to Hossain.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) AKM Shahidul went to the spot around 10:45am. “The investigation into the incident has already started and the details about the drive will be disclosed later,” said the IGP while responding to queries from reporters on the spot. Besides, a bomb disposal unit of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) reached the spot.