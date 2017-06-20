Hrithik said no to Rambo remake because he didn’t want to do another after Bang Bang !

Director Siddharth Anand has revealed that Hrithik Roshan didn’t want to do another Hollywood remake after Bang Bang! reports Hindustan Times

Hrithik Roshan would have been “great” to play the title role in the Indian remake of Hollywood film Rambo but the actor was not keen to do another remake after Bang Bang!, the official adaptation of Knight and Day, says director Siddharth Anand.

Siddharth had directed Hrithik in Bang Bang! and they share a good camaraderie. For the Rambo remake, the director roped in Tiger Shroff and feels he is the “apt choice”. “Hrithik and I have an equation or a relationship which is of great trust and respect, and the fact is that we are constantly talking about doing something together.

We almost did Fighter together, which eventually didn’t happen last year. “Also Hrithik would be really a great choice for a character like Rambo but he didn’t want to do another remake after Knight and Day. So we’re working on something else,” Siddharth told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Siddharth has worked on two films each with Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor back to back. His debut directorial Salaam Namaste and the following film Ta Ra Rum Pum was with Saif, while his subsequent projects Bachna Ae Haseeno and Anjaana Anjaani were with Ranbir.