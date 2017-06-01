Housewife killed for dowry in Satkhira

Satkhira, Jun 1 – A housewife was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband over dowry at Deyara village of Kalaroa upazila early Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Tahmina Khatun, 19, daughter of Iman Ali Sarder of the village.

Tofazzal Hossain, member of Deyara Union Parishad, said Manirul used to quarrel with his wife Tahmina for dowry.

Following such incidents, Tahmina’s father gave his son-in-law Tk one lakh as dowry money for his daughter’s happiness.

On Wednesday afternoon, Manirul paid a visit to the house of his father-in-law and stayed over night.

He strangled his wife to death on some time on Wednesday night and managed to flee the scene.

Later, he made phone call to his mother-in-law and wanted to know the condition of his wife.

Biplob Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Kaloroa police station, said on information police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for autopsy.

Drive is underway to arrest Monirul, added the OC.