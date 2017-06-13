Hotel trader shot in city

DHAKA : Extortionists stormed the residence of a hotel trader in the city’s Mohakhali area early Tuesday and shot him for his refusal to pay them toll, reports UNB.

The injured was identified as Md Shamim, 42, the owner of a hotel situated in the area.

Victim’s brother Md Azad said a group of miscreants, numbering 5/6, entered their house at Mohakhali Dakkhinpara around 5am and opened fire on Shamim, leaving him injured.