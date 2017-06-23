Home-bound people’s rush at rail stations, bus stands

DHAKA : Railway stations, bus and launch terminals in Dhaka are witnessing rush of home-bound people as Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslim community, is knocking at the door.

In the second day of Eid journey, the city’s Kamalapur Railway Station, Gabtoli, Sayedabad and Mohakhali Bus Stations and Sadarghat Launch Terminal were seen crowded with home-bound people yesterday as they left for ancestral home with their family members to celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Fitr with near and dear ones at home, reports BSS.

As time went on, rush of passengers gradually mounted up as today was the last working day before the Eid vacation.

Railway passengers left the capital with smile in the face as trains started journey in scheduled time.

“Since the morning, the trains have been leaving the Kamlapur Railway station on time for the specific destinations,” Station Manager Sitangsu Chakrabarty told BSS.

He hoped the next train would also leave stations on time.

Gabtoli bus terminal witnessed huge crowd of home-bound people. Passengers, who collected advance tickets, were seen getting their respective buses without any sufferings. But those who did not collect advance tickets were seen moving from counter to counter. Long route buses were seen starting journey for destination on time carrying passengers.

Vehicles on the Dhaka-Tangail highway didn’t face traffic gridlock yet today likewise previous Eid journeys. Vehicles are plying naturally in the route.

In Mahakhali bus terminal, vehicles started journey before 10 or 15 minutes if all passengers get on the bus considering the traffics gridlock situation.

The law enforces have taken special security measures to ensure a hassle-free journey for the home-bound people.

Security teams of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) are keeping the terminals under surveillance.