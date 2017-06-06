Historic six-point day today

DHAKA : The historic six-point day, marking the demand for autonomy for former East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, will be observed today across the country in a befitting manner, reports UNB.

On this day in 1966, the Awami League (AL) under the charismatic leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman called for a day-long hartal throughout East Pakistan pressing the demand for autonomy to end the exploitation, deprivation, subjugation and tyranny of the then central government of Pakistan on the people here.

People took to the streets during the dawn-to-dusk hartal throughout the province and the law enforcement agencies, including the East Pakistan Rifles (EPR), opened fire on the demonstrators in Tongi, Dhaka and Narayanganj that left ten including labour leader Monu Miah, Shafique and Shamsul Huq killed.

The police atrocities intensified the movement for provincial autonomy turning it into the historic mass upsurge in 1969 that subsequently caused the downfall of the reign of Field Marshal Ayub Khan.

Later in 1970’s general election of Pakistan, the AL led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman recorded a landslide victory. But, the Pakistani military dictators refused to hand over power to Awami League.