Hindi Medium’ box-office collection week two

‘Hindi Medium’, starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar has had an amazing two weeks at the box-office. The film that started off slow went on to collect an estimated Rs 17.75 crore nett in its second week, thus taking the film’s total to Rs 41 crore nett, according to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, reports Times of India

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film has not just been loved by the audiences but has also hit gold at the box office.

The movie was declared tax-free in Mumbai. It has also become one of the few films where the second Friday’s collection was bigger than its opening day numbers.’

Hindi Medium’ not only explores the Hindi-versus-English divide but also conveys the message to eradicate the tendency to pitch one against the other.