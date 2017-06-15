Hillslides: BNP to hold spl prayers Friday

DHAKA : The BNP-led 20-party alliance will arrange special prayer programmes at different mosques across the country after Jum’a prayers on Friday seeking the eternal peace of the souls of those killed in hillslides in the country’s four districts, reports UNB.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office on Thursday.

He said the programme is also meant for praying for the early recovery of those injured in the natural calamity.

At least 152 people, including army personnel and children, were killed in separate incidents of hillslides triggered by heavy rains in Bandarban, Chittagong, Rangamati and Cox’s Bazar districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rizvi said the number of people killed and injured in the landslides is getting bigger while many people remained missing in the hill districts as the onrush of water from hills damaged some dams.

Besides, he said, thousands of people took shelter at different places losing their houses and valuables. “But, the government could not take any effective initiatives to ease immense sufferings of the affected people.”

“It’s not clear yet how many people still remain missing in the hill areas. The government has failed to protect the disaster-hit people with immediate and coordinated efforts,” he observed.

The BNP leader alleged that a ‘dangerous human crisis’ has been created in the natural calamity-affected areas for lack of food, treatment and accommodation.

Rizvi urged the government to ensure enough relief materials and assistance to reduce the sufferings of the victims.