Hearing of two graft cases against Khaleda adjourned

DHAKA : A Dhaka court yesterday adjourned the hearing in two graft cases against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and others till June 22 accepting a time plea from the defence counsel, reports UNB.

Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman of the Special Judge Court-5 adjourned the hearing as Khaleda’s counsel Abdur Rezzak Khan said he would not be able to conclude the cross examination of investigation officer Harunur Rashid in Zia Charitable Trust graft case yesterday as he is not physically fit.

After that he asked couple of questions to the deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the court then adjourned the hearing till June 22.

The court also set the same day for submitting statement in self-defence by the BNP Chief in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case. Khaleda Zia appeared before the court around 11:40 am and left the court premises around 12:10 pm. The ACC on July 3, 2008, filed the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case with Ramna Police Station, accusing Khaleda, her son Tarique Rahman and four others for embezzling Taka 21 million brought from abroad meant for the orphans.

On the other hand, the anti graft body lodged Zia Charitable Trust graft case against Khaleda and three others with Tejgaon Police Station on August 8, 2011, for embezzling Taka 31.5 million from the trust.