HC verdict on Oishee’s appeal against death sentence today

DHAKA : The High Court (HC) will pronounce judgement today on death reference and an appeal filed by Oishee Rahman challenging the death sentence handed down to her by a trial court over the murder of her parents in 2013, reports BSS

Earlier on May 7, a High Court division bench comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Jahangir Hossain kept the judgement CAV (curia advisory vault, a Latin legal term meaning the court awaits verdict).

Deputy attorney general Jahurul Haque Jahir moved the case for the state, while Sujit Chatterjee stood for the accused.

Earlier on April 10, the HC observed firsthand the mental status of Oishee, as it recorded her statement at judge’s chamber for around 15 minutes in presence of two lawyers, one from the state and another from the defence respectively.

The High Court on April 3, ordered the prison authorities to produce Oishee before it to observe her mental status. The court had come up with the order as her lawyer claimed Oishee was mentally unstable during the killing.

Dhaka Metropolitan Speedy Trial Tribunal-3 on November 12, 2015, sentenced Oishee to death for killing her parents Mahfuzur Rahman and Swapna Rahman in 2013. According to the case documents, the convict sedated her parents before knifing them to death.