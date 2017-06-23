HC questions results of 18 failed SSC students having pass marks

DHAKA, – The High Court (HC) today issued a rule asking as to why it shall not declare illegal the results of 18 failed SSC examinees, who actually attained pass marks, of a Narayanganj school, reports BSS.

A High Court vacation bench comprising Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty passed the order, asking nine including Education Secretary, chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, and principal of Bandar Girls School and College to submit their explanations within four weeks.

“The examinees were shown failed in mathematics in spite of attaining 33 in the subject. The aggrieved students later filed a writ with the High Court, which subsequently issued the rule today,” said petitioner’s lawyer Samarendra Nath Goswami.

A couple of the failed students even attained A + or A grade numbers in other subjects, raising their doubt about the published results.