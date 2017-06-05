HC bans heavy vehicles on Rampura-Amulia road

DHAKA : The High Court on Monday banned for three months the plying of heavy vehicles on the Rampura Bridge-Amulia road via Banasree, reports UNB.

A two-member HC bench comprising Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury and Justice AKM Jahirul Haque passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

The court also issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain as to why their inaction in controlling the plying of heavy vehicles on the road and protecting it from damage should not be declared illegal.

Road Transport and Bridges Secretary, Home Secretary and Inspector General of Police, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner among 11 officials were made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks.