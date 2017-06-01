Green RMGs to get tax benefits

DHAKA, – The government will provide tax benefits to the ready-made garment(RMG) factories having internationally recognized green building certification, reports BSS.

Finance Minister A M A Muhith made the announcement today while placing the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2017-18 in the Jatiya Sangsad.

“I propose to reduce the tax rate of a RMG factory to 14 percent if the factory of such company has an internationally recognized green building certification,” Muhith said.

He said the government made the proposal as part of its plan to integrate the issue of environment in its tax policy.

“In order to keep the earth habitable for our next generation, we need to ensure both the sustainable development and the conservation of our environment,” said the minister in his budget speech.