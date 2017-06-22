Govt signs deals with ADB for Ctg-Cox’s Bazar rail line

DHAKA : The government on Wednesday signed agreements with Asian Development Bank (ADB) for $300 million in loans to help build a dual-gauge rail line connecting Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar to promote trade and regional connectivity, reports UNB.

Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) Kazi Shofiqul Azam and Jyotsana Varma, Principal Country Specialist of the ADB, signed the loan agreements on behalf of their respective sides in the city.

This assistance forms the first tranche of $1.5 billion ADB loans for the SASEC Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar Railway Project. It will finance 20 percent of the progress towards constructing 102 kms of the new railway line between Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar.

“This project, which is closely aligned with Bangladesh’s Seventh Five-year Plan, will provide efficient, safe and environmentally-friendly railway transport,” said Jyotsana Varma.

The project design will integrate features that are friendly to the elderly, women, children, and people with disabilities, she said.

The new rail link, which will open in 2022, aims to transport 2.9 million passengers annually between Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar by 2025.

The construction of this railway section is one of several ADB railway projects to help Bangladesh meet its targets under its 7th Five-year Plan and Railway Master Plan.

It will help boost Bangladesh Railway’s freight market share to 15 percent and passenger market share to 10 percent by 2020 – both are currently around 4 percent.

Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar Railway forms part of the Trans-Asia Railway network, an initiative led by United Nations, aiming to provide seamless rail links between Asia and Europe to better connect people and markets.