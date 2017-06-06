Govt to set up ‘specialized’ hospitals for hemophilia treatment : Nasim

SANGSAD BHABAN, – Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim today said the government has a plan to set up ‘specialized’ hospitals for carrying out treatment of hemophilia, an inherited bleeding disorder, reports BSS.

“According to the statistics of the Hemophilia Foundation, the country has about 3000 hemophilia patients …the government has a plan to set up specialized hospitals for their treatment,” said the minister replying to a query from Jatiya Party lawmaker Selim Uddin (Sylhet-5) in the house.

Nasim told the parliament that the treatment of hemophilia is difficult and costly. Now all the private and public hospitals across the country have the primary treatment facilities for the hemophilia patients, he added.

But the specialized treatment is very difficult, costly and it [treatment] is provided through the special plant, said the minister.