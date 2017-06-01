Govt plans conducting judicial proceedings through video conferencing

DHAKA : The government is planning conducting judicial proceedings through video conferencing in a digital method as part of reforming the judicial system.

“As part of reforming the judicial system, we are actively considering conducting judicial proceedings through video conferencing in a digital method, without producing heinous and seasoned criminals in person before the court,” Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said in his budget speech in parliament yesterday, reports BSS.

He said the government will arrange higher education and training for judiciary at home and abroad to increase their capacity. In the proposed budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2017-2018, the finance minister proposed an allocation of Taka 1,423 crore for the Law and Justice Division. He also proposed Taka 165 crore for the Supreme Court for 2017-18 fiscal.

“We have undertaken various measures including construction of infrastructures to make legal services easily accessible to justice seekers,” Muhith said. “Construction of court buildings in various districts is ongoing. The e-mobile court system has been introduced in all districts since October 2016 with a view to providing judicial services speedily to the people,” he added.