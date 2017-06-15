Govt creates 75,306 posts for police, non-police: Home Minister

SANGSAD BHABAN : The government in its previous and present tenure has created 75,306 posts for police and non-police aimed at further modernizing and strengthening of the force.

“We have undertaken various initiatives and programmes for police department as part of its further modernization and strengthening,” Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said this, while replying to a stared tabled question from opposition bench member Begum Salma Islam of Dhaka-1 in the Jatiya Sangsad yesterday. He said the government has created 33,102 posts in police department during its previous regime, while 42,204 posts during the present tenure along with improving infrastructure of its different units. The government has formed Tourist Police, Naval Police, Special Security and Protection Battalion (SPBn), Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), two RAB Battalion, Rangpur and Mymensingh Ranges along with RRF Rangpur formation, Khan added.

He informed the House that the government also established 33 new police stations, 89 new investigation centers and one police camp across the country for smooth activities of the police department.