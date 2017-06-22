Govt considering change in excise duty rate : Mannan

DHAKA : State minister for finance and planning MA Mannan yesterday said the government is considering bringing change in the proposed excise duty rate on bank accounts, reports BSS

“We’re thinking positively to bring change in excise duty rate because many people are raising objection about it,” said the state minister while speaking at a discussion ‘Budget 2017: a review’, at the National Press Club here.

He said the finance ministry has proposed to increase the excise duty free bank deposit amount to Tk 100,000 from existing Tk 20,000 to keep small depositors out of tax net, but many people are raising objection about it.

Dainik Bhorer Kajog, a Bengali daily, organized the discussion which was moderated by its editor Shayamol Dutta. Member of Planning Commission and senior secretary Dr Shamsul Alam, vice chancellor of Jagannath University Dr Mizanur Rahman, former chief economist Birupaksha Paul, economist Dr M R Devnath, among others, took part in the discussion.

Mannan said the government has taken a risk of making an ambitious budget because there is no alternative to carry out development of the country. He said the country is progressing fast, economic growth is now over 7 percent and it will reach 8 percent in future.

He said the main asset of Bangladesh is its labour force and the government taking various steps to utilize it. Along with it, the government is also taking various welfare measures for poverty alleviation, he added.

Dr Shamsul Alam said special steps have been taken in the proposed budget for building skilled manpower and creation of jobs. Special allocation has been made in the proposed budget for the first time, he added. Biru Paksha Paul suggested lowering the interest rates of savings tools as it will help improve the stock and bond market. He also said the government should not backtrack from its move to implement the new VAT law.