Gazette soon to return 1,385.28 acres to land owners in city

DHAKA : The government has decided to issue a gazette soon to return 1385.28 acres of land to their owners in the city’s Badda, Zoar Sahara, Ulun, Bhatara, Bhola and Shuti Bhola, Mohakhali, Karail and Lala Sarail mouzas, reports BSS.

Against the backdrop of reports published in media about ordeal of the land owners of Badda, Satarkul and Zoar Sahara areas, the Land Minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif yesterday assured them of resolving the problem at a press briefing held at the ministry’s conference room.

“The government acquired 2,760 acres of land in 1961 in these mouzas and found 1518.28 acres of land occupied by the people in greater Badda, Zoar Sahara, Bhatara, Bhola, and Shuti Bhola mouzas,” he said.

“We have taken a decision to return 1,385,28 acres of land out of 1518.28 acres to their owners and a gazette notification to this end will soon be issued ,” he said, adding that all the problems relating to the land will be ended after issuance of the notification.

“The government is sincere to settle the matter in a quickest possible time as the landowners can transfer, complete mutation and give taxes (khajna) of their land,” the minister added.

Landowners of the greater Badda, Zoar Sahara and Satarkul mouzas have been put in great troubles following a letter issued by the land ministry which bars them from paying land taxes (khajna) to the government exchequer, completing mutation and transferring property.