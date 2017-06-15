Fuel, power crisis hits Rangamati people

RANGAMATI : The residents of the district town, worst hit by the recent hillslides, have been passing their days amid an acute shortage of water and power crisis for the last four days, reports UNB.

Besides, the sudden price hike of essentials and fuel crisis in the local market have intensified the miseries of the residents.

Power supply in the district town remained snapped for the last four days, putting the residents into darkness.

The refueling stations and the retail shops of fuel were closed in the district town creating an acute fuel crisis.

Besides, the road communications of the district with other parts of the region are yet to be restored. However, army personnel started working to clear the roads. Meanwhile, the local administration has formed three committees to ascertain the losses caused by the hillslides in the district.

The government has announced to provide Tk 50 lakh in cash and 100 tonnes of rice among the victims.

At least 108 people, including four army personnel, were killed in the massive hillslides that struck the district on Tuesday. Army personnel and fire service men are carrying out rescue operations in different parts of the district.