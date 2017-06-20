Former Fifth Harmony singer flies solo

As she prepares for the release of her debut album, former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello speaks to the BBC about the “nerve-wracking” process of flying solo, reports BBC.

Few of us would like our careers to be defined by what we were doing at the age of 18. But when you’ve been discovered on national TV and been a member of one of the biggest girl groups in the world, it’s difficult to step out of their shadow. It would be a daunting prospect for most – but that’s exactly what Camila Cabello is doing. Six months on from her somewhat difficult exit from Fifth Harmony, the 20-year-old is gearing up for the release of her debut solo album. “I’m at this stage where I feel like people are seeing me as myself for the first time, so I’m constantly trying to push my boundaries,” she tells the BBC. “But my motto is always to just jump into stuff, because if you don’t do it now, you’re always going to find an excuse not to do it.” Camila’s debut solo single Crying in the Club is climbing the charts and radio playlists alike and momentum is building ahead of the release of her first album – The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving.

It’s an exciting time for any new artist, but you don’t have to look far beyond her album and song titles to realise her music is laced with pain. Many of the candid lyrics are a reflection of the “overwhelming” few years she’s just experienced – not just her experiences with the band, but personal relationships and the pressures of growing up in the spotlight.