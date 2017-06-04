Fahmida Nabi’s Icchagula

The National Film Award-winning singer Fahmida Nabi has given voice in a new song titled ‘Icchagulo’ which was written by Ziauddin Alam and composed by Sajeeb Das. In this regard, Fahmida said, “The recording of the song was completed on Friday evening at Sajib Das’s studio in Mohammadpur. I liked this song. Hope the audience will also like it.”

Ziauddin Alam said for the first time National Film Award-winning singer Fahmida Nabi sang my writing song.

This song will be heard in the GP music by Jisan Multimedia banner, in next Eidul Fitr.